Shah Rukh Khan has attended Kolkata Knight Riders' opening Indian Premier League game against Royal Challengers Bangalore with daughter Suhana and son AbRam at Eden Gardens. Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in the stands with Suhana and while AbRam was also with them. Sitting at the Club House of Eden's Shah Rukh was seen cheering for his team. Over the years, King Khan has been a constant source of support for his side. (Source: BCCI/IPL)