Sara, Arjun Tendulkar steal the show at ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ premiere

Sachin Tendulkar hosted an exclusive premiere of his biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' for the Indian cricket team, Bollywood celebreties. The occassion was graced when his entire family, wife Anjali, son Arjun and daughter Sara, was there is attendance. The maestro made sure that his mentor Ramakant Achrekar was also present. After Milkha Singh, MC Mary Kom, Azhar, Dangal, Budia Singh and MS Dhoni, Sachin's biopic is the sixth Bollywood movie made on Indian athletes.

The entire Tendulkar family was there as they hosted the premiere of 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'.

Sachin was caught having a candid moment with daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Sara Tendulkar along with elder brother Arjun.

Sachin along with wife Anjali Tendulkar. Sachin credits his wife and believes whatever he has achieved is all because of the support of Anjali.