Sania Mirza and husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik were seen spending some quality time in lahore alongwith Malik's Pakistan team mates Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Amir and Azhar Mahmood. It was recently announced that Sania won't be playing at the Australian Open and might need surgery for a condition known as jumper’s knee in her right leg. Sania won the 2016 Australian Open women’s doubles title with Martina Hingis before announcing their split in August.