Sania Mirza spends time with Shoaib Malik in Lahore, meets Hafeez and Amir
- Dec 28, 2017 at 9:41 pmm writing this article to appreciate the good work of DR ABAKA that helped me recently to bring back my wife that left me for another man for no reason for the past 8 months . After seeing a post of a woman on the internet testifying of how she was helped by DR ABAKA. I also decided to contact him for help because all i wanted was for me to get my wife, happiness and to make sure that my child grows up with his mother. Am happy today that he helped me and i can proudly say that my wife is now with me again and she is now in love with me like never before. Are you in need of any help in your relationship like getting back your man, wife, boyfriend, girlfriend, winning of lotteries, herbal cure for sickness or job promotion E.T.C. Viewers reading my post that needs the help of DR ABAKA should contact him drabakaspelltemple or whats app contact 2349063230051 visit s: drabakaspelltemple.Reply
Best of Express
- Triple Talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha: Govt calls it ‘historic’, Congress says law needs to be strengthened
- Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, Indian Army retaliates
- BusinessReliance Jio to take over mobile biz assets of troubled RCom
- India should control its border troops: Chinese military
- Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das on three years of his govt: Still dealing with legacy issues
- EntertainmentHaven't asked anyone to defend me: Mammootty on Parvathy-Kasaba controversy
- EntertainmentMovie review: Allu Sirish's Okka Kshanam
- Entertainment10 Kollywood actresses who wowed us in 2017: Nayanthara, Jyothika & Andrea find place in the list
- EntertainmentSushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are holidaying together. See photos
- Sports'Struggles of last season motivated us this time'
- SportsHistory beckons as Delhi face Vidarbha in title clash
- SportsBCCI cleans house in 2017 but stalemate remains
- TechnologyApple faces lawsuits in US for slowing down old iPhones: All you need to know
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi 7 to ditch fingerprint scanner for 3D facial recognition: Report
- TechnologyAirtel counters Reliance Jio with Rs 93 recharge offer: 1GB data, unlimited calling, and more
- LifestyleIndian art and artists who made a mark worldwide in 2017