1 / 14

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, who had a registered marriage on Thursday, hosted a number of functions following the wedding including cocktail party, dance night and reception. Zaheer and Sagarika invited their friends from their respective fraternities to the parties which were hosted at the Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace and Tower. In attendance were Zaheer's friends and former teammates from the Indian cricket team including Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag who were seen catching up and looked delighted to see each other at the reception. Also seen at the party was Indian ace tennis player Sania Mirza in a dashing green dress, along with Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech, having a blast. Harbhajan Singh was also spotted at his former teammate's wedding reception. (Source: Instagram)