Sachin Tendulkar meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of release of film

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar is busy promoting the upcoming movie Sachin: A Billion Dreams which is based on his life and crciket career. While promoting the movie, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and posted a picture on his social media account that said, "Briefed our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi about the film #SachinABillionDreams & received his blessings, (sic.)." With Sachin, it was his wife Anjali who accompanied the cricketing great during his meeting. (Source: Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar was accompanied by wife Anjali during his meet with the Prime Minister. (Source: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed humble gesture towards the cricketing great and responded back on Twitter. He wrote, ”Had a very good meeting with @sachin_rt. His life journey & accomplishments make every Indian proud & inspire 1.25 billion people.”

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar also launched the song of his movie biographical film in Mumbai. (Source: AP)

A.R. Rahman has composed the official song of the movie ' Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was launched earlier this month in Mumbai.