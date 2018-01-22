1 / 6

Sachin Tendulkar on Monday gave a pep talk to members of the Indian women's cricket team, who will travel to South Africa for a gruelling ODI and T20 series. It is learnt that Tendulkar spoke to the members of the team captained by Mithali Raj, for over an hour, at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra Kurla complex in Mumbai. The Indian's women team will tour South Africa for a three-match ODI series, which starts at Kimberly on February 5, followed by a five-match T20 series, which begins on February 13 at Potchefstroom. (Source: BCCI Women Twitter)