Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: A look at his top 10 Test centuries

As Sachin Tendulkar turns 44, here's a trip down memory lane to relive his 10 best Test centuries. Master Blaster, who played 200 Test matches and scored 15921 runs, scored his maiden Test century against England at Old Trafford in 1990. After India's batting collapsed and the visitors were reduced to 127 for the loss of five wickets, Sachin along with then skipper Kapil Dev steadied India's chase as the duo added 56 runs before the later was dismissed by Hemmings. Kapil's dismissal didn't stop the 17-year old as he went on to build an unbeaten partnership of 160 with Manoj Prabhakar. In his innings of 189 deliveries, he showed perfect blend of aggression and caution to help India fightback and settle with a draw in Manchester.

Before making his Test debut for India, Sachin had scored a century in all three of his Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and irani Trophy debuts. By the time England toured India in 1993, the 20-year old tendulkar had already made an impact in the international cricket. During the second Test at Chennai, India opted to bat first and lost Prabhakar lost early. But centuries by Navjot Singh Sidhu (106) and Sachin (165) helped India post a total of 560 in their first innings. In the end it was a big win for the hosts as they beat England by an innings and 22 runs

India vs Pakistan matches have always been a hell of an encounter for the two nations and cricket fans. A match which will always be rememebered for Virender Sehwag's thriple hundred, Sachin made sure that the maestro contributed too in India's victory over their arch rival. As Sehwag looked at his lethal best, Sachin batted along with the 'Multan of Sultan' and forged a partnership of 336 which eventually helped India reach to 675 in their first innings. In his unbeaten knock of 348 deliveries, Tendulkar went on to score 194 with 21 boundaries. He later added 56 runs with VVS Laxman and 110-run partnership with yuvraj Singh.

Sachin brought up his 21st Test hundred against New Zealand at Ahmedabad. In his knock of 344 balls, he showed class and aggression as he hit 29 boundaries to score his first double hundred. He later went on to become the first man to reach 15,000 runs in Test cricket.

Over his 25 year long career, Sachin entertained the crowd with his sheer excellent batting. But his 114 against Australia at WACA was probably his best ever Test innings. In the initial stage of his career, Sachin once again showed that he has a long way to long as he batted extremely well against Australia's bowling attack which comprised the likes of Whitney, Hughes and McDermott. In his innings of 161 balls he hit 16 boundaries and by the time Aussies managed to get rid of the right-handed batsman, India's score was 240.

It was yet another clinical performance by the legend as he stepped up against the mighty Australian bowling attack. Batting against the likes of Glenn McGrath, brett Lee, Damien Fleming and Shane Warne, Tendulkar brought up his 22nd Test century in just 191-balls. During his knock he hit nine fours and a six before he was caught by Langer off Fleming. (Express photo by: Mohan Bane)

India's tour of Bangladesh in 2004 was important for the men in blue as they first won the three match ODI series 2-1 and then went on to win the two-match Test series 2-0. After an innings and 83 runs victory at Chittagong, visitors would have thought that it will be a cakewalk in the park for them. Sourav Ganguly won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat. Disciplined bowling by Irfan pathan, who claimed a fifer, and two wickets each by Zaheer Khan and Anil Kumble bundled out Bangladesh for 184. In their innings, India lost three early wickets but it was upto Sachin who will bring his side out from the trouble. By the end of the innings, the Master Blaster has scored 248 runs from 379 balls.

Double hundred by Kumar Sangakkara and hundreds by Tharanga Paranavitana and Mahila Jayawardene put Sri Lanka in firm control against India as they scored 642 in their first innings. Virender Sehwag and Murali Vijay has provided a solid start to the visitors. However it was Sachin, who scored went on to score a double hundred, and Suresh Raina which helped India take a lead of 65. In the end both the teams had to settle with a draw.