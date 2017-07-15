Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali attend Roger Federer’s Wimbledon 2017 semi-final match, see pics

Sachin Tendulkar was present at Centre Court of the All England Club for Roger Federer's semi-final against Tomas Berdych. The batting great is known to share a cordial relation with Federer and said that he was present to support the Swiss great. He is seen conversing here with England's Rugby union team coach Eddie Jones. (Source: AP)

Sachin attended the match with his wife Anjali. (Source: AP)

Celebrities are often attend Centre Court matches at Wimbledon. Sachin Tendulkar was one of the many famous personalities present to watch the match. (Source: Reuters)

Sachin Tendulkar gave an interview before the match in which he expressed his support for Federer. (Source: Youtube)