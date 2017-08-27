Sachin Tendulkar and family offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by offering prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Tendulkar visited the Lalbaugcha Raja along with his family, a tradition he follows every year. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali. They were accompanied by their son Arjun and daughter Sara. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Tendulkar wished his fans a happy Ganesh Chaturthi three days back on Twitter saying, "श्री गणेश चतुर्थीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा" (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Tendulkar offering his prayers to the biggest Ganpati idol of Mumbai. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Tendulkar next to his family at the Lalbaugcha Raja. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)