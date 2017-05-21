RPS vs MI: Rising Pune Supergiant’s road to IPL 2017 final

Rising Pune Supergiant have turned their fortunes around after a shaky start in the tenth season of the IPL. Under Steve Smith’s captaincy, Supergiant’s not only look good on paper but have managed to impress everyone on the field as well. With the IPL title in sight, RPS look to repeat their feat of defeating two-times IPL champions Mumbai Indians for the fourth time this season and lift their maiden title. Having a perfect combination of young and experienced players in their squad, Pune stand firm against Mumbai. Pune will miss the service of their Rs. 14.50 crore buy, Ben Stokes, in the final. Also missing is the tricky spinner Imran Tahir with both players joining their national sides.

Rising Pune Supergiant started their IPL campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians and are yet to be defeated by the two-times IPL champions. Won the first match by seven wickets followed by a three-run victory.

Rising Pune Supergiants lost their first encounter against the Kings XI Punjab but defeated the Glenn Maxwell-led side in the do-or-die match to make it into the playoffs.

The Steve Smith-led side lost both their matches against the Zaheer Khan-led Delhi Daredevils. In their first encounter, Sanju Samson's hundred helped Delhi beat RPS.

Even after Steve Smith powered his side to 171 against Gujarat Lions, the visitors suffered a seven-wicket defeat. However, they managed to bounce back in their next meet as they won the match by five wickets.

Ben Stokes' knock of 103 handed Pune a 27-run win over the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. Pune once again defeat RCB in their next encounter.

RPS rode on match winning knock of MS Dhoni (61*) and Rahul Tripathi (59) as they defeated defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. In their next meetin, Hyderabad suffered a 12-run defeat.

Rising Pune Supergiant's registered their sixth win of the season after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets.