RPS vs MI: Mumbai Indians’ road to IPL 2017 final

Mumbai Indians considered to be one of the giants in the IPL, had a disappointing start to their IPL season as they suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Rising Pune Supergiant. MI are yet to beat RPS in this season.

It was a clash between two titans of IPL, and it was interesting to see who emerges as the winner. Manish Pandey’s quickfire 47-ball 81 had powered Kolkata Knight Riders to 178. When it seemed an uphill task for the hosts, batsman Nitish Rana’s fifty and Hardik Pandya’s cameo of 29 helped MI register their first win of the season. MI defeated the Gautam Gambhir-led side in all three encounters the two teams had this season.

It was yet another comfortable win for Mumbai Indians when they beat Gujarat Lions by six wickets. The Rohit Sharma-led side rode on Nitish Rana’s brilliant fifty and a well supported captain’s knock of 40 to continue their unbeaten run. In their next meet, Jasprit Bumrah was excellent as he helped MI beat GL in the first super-over of the season.

Mumbai Indians defeated defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first meeting while they suffered a seven-wicket defeat when they traveled to Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians hold an unbeaten run against Delhi Daredevils this season. In their second clash, Mumbai registered their highest ever win in the history of IPL. When MI hosted DD at Wankhede, Mitchell McClenaghan’s 3/24 helped them to restrict DD to 128 and register a 12-run win.

Mumbai Indians won 10 of their 14 games, two victories came against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. After Ab de Villiers (43) and Pawan Negi (35) had powered RCB to 162 and it was MI skipper Rohit Sharma, who stood strong and helped his side eke out five-wicket win at home.

Chasing a mammoth of 198 set by Kings XI Punjab after Hashim Amla’s maiden IPL century, Mumbai Indians showed why they are considered to be one of the best batting side while chasing as opener Jos Buttler (77) and Nitish Rana (62) guided MI to nine-wicket victory in Indore. Buttler first forged a 81-run stand with Pathiv Patel followed by a 83-run partnership with Rana. However, they lost the next match against the Kings XI by seven runs.