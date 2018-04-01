1 / 7

India opener and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma added another feather to his hat when the aggressive right-hand batsman won the award for Sporting Elegance at GQ Style Awards. Rohit will be leading Mumbai Indians in 11th edition of the Indian Premier League. MI will be up against Chennai Super Kings in the opener of the tournament on April 7 in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The Mumbai franchise will be defending their title in this edition. (Source: Varinder Chawla)