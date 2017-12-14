1 / 8

Rohit Sharma celebrated his second wedding anniversary in grand style by slamming his third ODI double hundred in Mohali on Wednesday. To celebrate the special occasion with her husband, Ritika Sajdeh was in the stands to witness the historic moment. Throughout the match, Ritika seemed increasingly nervous as the camera kept panning towards her till Sharma finally reached the milestone and blew a kiss to his wife, who was left in tears of joy. Rohit Sharma was in a phenomenal form on Wednesday as he brought up his third ODI double century. While he began cautiously at the start of the innings, the onslaught on the Lankan bowlers began after he reached his 16th ODI hundred. While his first hundred came off 115 balls, his next one came in just 36 deliveries. In his unbeaten knock of 208 Sharma hit an astounding 12 sixes and 13 fours. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)