Only in Express
  • Rohit Sharma ton secures India’s series-clinching win against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma ton secures India’s series-clinching win against Sri Lanka

Published on August 27, 2017 11:41 pm
  • India vs Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma, India tour of Sri Lanka 2017, MS Dhoni, sports gallery, cricket, Indian Express

    Opener Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten 124 to help India overcome a top-order wobble and register a series-clinching six-wicket victory in the third one-day international against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Sharma's sensible batting, in the calming presence of former captain Dhoni, snuffed out home hopes as they calmly guided India home. (Source: PTI)

  • India vs Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma, India tour of Sri Lanka 2017, MS Dhoni, sports gallery, cricket, Indian Express

    Rohit Sharma's 12th ODI century included two sixes and 16 boundaries. (Source: AP)

  • India vs Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma, India tour of Sri Lanka 2017, MS Dhoni, sports gallery, cricket, Indian Express

    MS Dhoni hit a six and four fours in his 67 not out. (Source: AP)

  • India vs Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma, India tour of Sri Lanka 2017, MS Dhoni, sports gallery, cricket, Indian Express

    The match was held up towards the end when irate fans, who have been protesting since India blanked Sri Lanka 3-0 in the preceding test series, hurled water bottles and forced the players off the ground for about half an hour. (Source: AP)

  • India vs Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma, India tour of Sri Lanka 2017, MS Dhoni, sports gallery, cricket, Indian Express

    India were just 8 runs away from winwhen the match was put to a halt due to crowd disturbance. (Source: AP)

  • India vs Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma, India tour of Sri Lanka 2017, MS Dhoni, sports gallery, cricket, Indian Express

    India slumped to 61-4 in 14 overs but Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni accomplished the chase with an unbroken 157-run stand to put India 3-0 up in the five-match series. (Source: AP)

  • India vs Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma, India tour of Sri Lanka 2017, MS Dhoni, sports gallery, cricket, Indian Express

    India started their reply weakly. Opener Shikhar Dhawan dragged a Lasith Malinga delivery on to his stumps and skipper Virat Kohli flicked Vishwa Fernando to the long leg fielder. Middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav too failed to leave a mark after he was trapped in front of the stumps by Dananjaya for a duck as India were reduced to 61/4. (Source: AP)

  • India vs Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma, India tour of Sri Lanka 2017, MS Dhoni, sports gallery, cricket, Indian Express

    Earlier, seamer Jasprit Bumrah bagged career best figures of 5/24 as India restricted Sri Lanka for 217/9 in 50 overs. (Source: PTI)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express