Rohit Sharma ton secures India’s series-clinching win against Sri Lanka

Opener Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten 124 to help India overcome a top-order wobble and register a series-clinching six-wicket victory in the third one-day international against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Sharma's sensible batting, in the calming presence of former captain Dhoni, snuffed out home hopes as they calmly guided India home. (Source: PTI)

Rohit Sharma's 12th ODI century included two sixes and 16 boundaries. (Source: AP)

MS Dhoni hit a six and four fours in his 67 not out. (Source: AP)

The match was held up towards the end when irate fans, who have been protesting since India blanked Sri Lanka 3-0 in the preceding test series, hurled water bottles and forced the players off the ground for about half an hour. (Source: AP)

India were just 8 runs away from winwhen the match was put to a halt due to crowd disturbance. (Source: AP)

India slumped to 61-4 in 14 overs but Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni accomplished the chase with an unbroken 157-run stand to put India 3-0 up in the five-match series. (Source: AP)

India started their reply weakly. Opener Shikhar Dhawan dragged a Lasith Malinga delivery on to his stumps and skipper Virat Kohli flicked Vishwa Fernando to the long leg fielder. Middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav too failed to leave a mark after he was trapped in front of the stumps by Dananjaya for a duck as India were reduced to 61/4. (Source: AP)