Rohit Sharma hit the joint fastest century in T20Is after reaching the three-figure mark off just 35 balls against Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Indore. It is the fastest ever century by an Indian cricketer in T20Is and he is also the first batsman from India to hit two centuries in the shortest format. The right-handed batsman equalled the record held by South Africa’s David Miller who also has a 35-ball century against Bangladesh. Rohit’s ton was part of an incredible opening partnership with KL Rahul with the duo putting up more than 150 runs within 12 overs. The Indian captain smashed a whopping 11 fours and eight sixes on his way to the century. (Source: AP)