Rohit Sharma created history in Mohali when he became the first man on the planet to hit three double hundreds in one-day international cricket. After beginning on a slow note Sharma changed gears once he crossed his 16th ODI hundred. The Mumbai right-hander, scored his first hundred runs off 115 balls while his next 100 runs came off an astounding 36 balls. As India set Sri Lanka a target of 393 runs Sharma remained unbeaten on 208. With this herculean feat, he is also the first captain to score an ODI double century. In his sublime knock, Sharma slammed a mindboggling 13 fours and 12 sixes and took a particular liking for Suranga Lakmal as he hit for four sixes in one over. (Source: Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)