Roger Federer’s seven Wimbledon wins in pics

Roger Federer, will be playing for his 19th Grand Slam title and his eighth Wimbledon title, when he faces seventh-ranked Croat Marin Cilic on Sunday in the final of Wimbledon 2017 at the All England Club's Center Court. He currently equals Pete Sampras' record with seven Wimbledon titles. Federer won five consecutive Wimbledon titles from 2003 to 2007, becoming the second player in Wimbledon history to win back to back five, after Bjorn Borg. Federer won his first Wimbledon title in the year 2003, when he defeated Australia's Mark Philippoussis 7-6, 6-2, 7-6 in straight sets. (Source: Reuters)

Federer defended his Wimbledon title for the first time in 2004, when he came back from a first set defeat to beat American Andy Roddick 4–6, 7–5, 7–6(7–3), 6–4. (Source: Reuters)

Roger Federer continued his impressive winning streak when he clinched his third consecutive Wimbledon title. Andy Roddick was yet again in the losing side with the score in the final match being 6–2, 7–6(7–2), 6–4. (Source: AP)

The Swiss great continued his dominance on grass court when he returned next year in 2006 with more consistency and went on to clinch his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title after registering a hard-earned victory over the Spanish maestro, Rafael Nadal 6–0, 7–6(7–5), 6–7(2–7), 6–3 in four sets. (Source: AP)

Federer created history in 2007 when he won Wimbledon singles title for consecutive fifth time in his career and equalled the record of Bjorn Borg of winning five Wimbledon titles in a row. He again defeated Rafael Nadal 7–6(9–7), 4–6, 7–6(7–3), 2–6, 6–2 in a five set thriller. (Source: Reuters)

Sixth title at Wimbledon for Federer came in the year 2009, when he got past Andy Roddick for the third time in Wimbledon final after playing an unforgettable five setter. Federer won 5–7, 7–6(8–6), 7–6(7–5), 3–6, 16–14, stretching the last set beyond limits. (Source: Reuters)