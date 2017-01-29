Roger Federer savours long awaited 18th Grand Slam win

Roger Federer prevailed 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 after a rollercoaster ride of a 35th chapter of his rivalry with Rafa Nadal to win his fifth Australian Open and clinch a first grand slam title in four and a half years. (Source: AP)

Roger Federer will be back in the top 10 when the new rankings are declared on Monday. He also becomes the first man since Mat Wilander to post four wins against Top 10 opponents. (Source: Reuters)

Rafa Nadal was playing to become the first player in the Open era and the third player of all time to win all grand slam titles twice in his career. (Source: Reuters)

Federer is the first man in history to win five or more titles at three different Grand Slam events. He has won a total of 4 Australian Opens, seven Wimbledons, five US Opens and one Roland Garros. (Source: Reuters)

Roger Federer is the only man to win five consecutive titles at two different grand slams — Wimbledon and US Open. Only man in the professional era to win three consecutive majors twice in his career when he captured the 2007 Australian Open title. (Source: Reuters)

Roger Federer capped his triumphant return from knee surgery with a record-extending 18th major title after a vintage battle with Rafa Nadal, who had won all three of their previous meetings at Melbourne Park.

The Nine-time French Open champion made it into the final by overpowering Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 in the semifinals. Nadal and Roger Federer share 32 Grand Slam titles between them with Federer winning 18.