Roger Federer, Garbine Muguruza steal the show at the Wimbledon champions dinner

After winning the titles in their all-whites, the champions at Wimbledon switched to their evening dinner wear for the traditional Wimbledon Champions Dinner in London. The event which marks the end of the tournament, and beginning of some celebrations for the winners in all events, was held in Guildhall, London. (Source: Twitter)

Roger Federer arrived wearing a fancy tuxedo following his historic eighth Wimbledon title and 19th Grand Slam. He sported a shiny white racket at the entrance of the hall. (Source: Instagram)

Garbine Muguruza won her first Wimbledon title on Saturday when she beat veteran Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 in the final. This was her second Grand Slam title. She looked absolutely radiant in her white floral dress. (Source: Instagram)

Like the year ago, the Champions didn't get an opportunity to dance and take over from their tennis shoes to the party shoes. Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza had a brief chat on the podium as they posed with their respective Wimbledon titles. (Source: Elina Vesnina Instagram screenshot)

The women's doubles title was won by the all-Russian pairing of Elina Vesnina and Ekaterina Makarova. After being made to wait for a very long time by the men's doubles final, they wasted little time to get things done. They won 6-0, 6-0 against Chan Hao-Ching and Monica Niculescu in the final. (Source: Instagram)

The men's doubles final went Marcelo Melo and Lukasz Kubolt's way. They came out victorious in a marathon contest by edging Olivier Marach and Mate Pavic 5-7, 7-5, 7-6, 3-6, 13-11. (Source: Instagram)

Roger Federer arrived to the Wimbledon Champions Dinner alongside wife Mirka. The former Switzerland player looked gorgeous in her white dress. (Source: Twitter)

Tommy Haas (right) posed with Roger Federer and his eighth Wimbledon title. Haas and Federer have long shared friendship with many years on tour. (Source: Instagram)

The Wimbledon champions dinner presented a fantastic opportunity for young players to pose with the much famous players. One of them was Axel Geller from Argentina who finished runner up in the boy's singles event and he asked Federer to pose and the Swiss legend obliged. (Source: Twitter)

The same opportunity was lapped up by America's World No 1 junior player Whitney Osuigwe. She made the most of her presence there after finishing second best in the girl's doubles event. She took pictures with Garbine Muguruza and Roger Federer both.

Before the Wimbledon festivities later in the evening, Tommy Haas posed with Roger Federer. Haas is in fact the last man to beat Federer and the only to beat him on grass this year. (Source: Instagram)