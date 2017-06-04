Real Madrid lift their 12th UEFA Champions League title; see pics

Real Madrid celebrate with the Champions League trophy after defeating Juventus in the final on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal of the game in the 20th minute. (Source: Reuters)

Mario Mandzukic celebrates after scoring an equaliser seven minutes after the first goal. (Source: Reuters)

Casemiro scored the second goal of the night, giving Spanish giants Real Madrid a lead. (Source: Reuters)

The Portugal star scored his second goal to assert dominance of Los Blancos in the Champions League 2017 final. (Source: Reuters)

Marco Asensio, who came in place of Isco in the final ten minutes of the game, scored the final goal, defeating Juventus 4-1. (Source: Reuters)

Marcelo celebrates after the match with the Champions League trophy along with his teammates. (Source: Reuters)