Latest News
  • Real Madrid lift their 12th UEFA Champions League title; see pics

Real Madrid lift their 12th UEFA Champions League title; see pics

Published on June 4, 2017 10:05 am
  • real madrid, uefa champions league, champions league 2017, real madrid vs juventus, Cristiano ronaldo, football, indian express

    Real Madrid celebrate with the Champions League trophy after defeating Juventus in the final on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

  • real madrid, uefa champions league, champions league 2017, real madrid vs juventus, Cristiano ronaldo, football, indian express

    Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal of the game in the 20th minute. (Source: Reuters)

  • real madrid, uefa champions league, champions league 2017, real madrid vs juventus, Cristiano ronaldo, football, indian express

    Mario Mandzukic celebrates after scoring an equaliser seven minutes after the first goal. (Source: Reuters)

  • real madrid, uefa champions league, champions league 2017, real madrid vs juventus, Cristiano ronaldo, football, indian express

    Casemiro scored the second goal of the night, giving Spanish giants Real Madrid a lead. (Source: Reuters)

  • real madrid, uefa champions league, champions league 2017, real madrid vs juventus, Cristiano ronaldo, football, indian express

    The Portugal star scored his second goal to assert dominance of Los Blancos in the Champions League 2017 final. (Source: Reuters)

  • real madrid, uefa champions league, champions league 2017, real madrid vs juventus, Cristiano ronaldo, football, indian express

    Marco Asensio, who came in place of Isco in the final ten minutes of the game, scored the final goal, defeating Juventus 4-1. (Source: Reuters)

  • real madrid, uefa champions league, champions league 2017, real madrid vs juventus, Cristiano ronaldo, football, indian express

    Marcelo celebrates after the match with the Champions League trophy along with his teammates. (Source: Reuters)

  • real madrid, uefa champions league, champions league 2017, real madrid vs juventus, Cristiano ronaldo, football, indian express

    Real Madrid lifted their 12th UEFA Champions League title. (Source: Reuters)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express