Real Madrid end La Liga title drought, John Terry’s Chelsea journey ends with 5th Premier League trophy

Another league season comes to an end in Europe and, apart from the usual merriment of the teams who have won the respective league titles, there were also a few undertones to this season. In the Premier League, John Terry bid goodbye to Chelsea after nearly 20 years of service. Chelsea themselves lifted the league trophy for a fifth time. In Germany, Xabio Alonso and Philipp Lahm ended their glittering careers as Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga title a fifth consecutive time. Real Madrid ended their five-year Lal Liga title drought while their fellow Champions League finalists Juventus won their sixth consecutive league title.

Real Madrid ended a five-year wait to win La Liga as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema secured a 2-0 win over Malaga. It is the 33rd time that Los Blancos have etched their name on the league trophy. Barcelona fought back from two goals down to beat Eibar 4-2 but the result could not stop Real from lifting the trophy.

Real finished the campaign on 93 points, three clear of last year’s champions Barca. Captain Sergio Ramos has now won four Spanish League titles with Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich registered a 4-1 victory over Freiburg in their final Bundesliga match of the season. They had already won the league last month when they defeated VfL Wolfsburg three weeks prior to the end of the season. That win opened up an unassailable 10-point lead over second-placed RB Leipzig with three matches remaining.

It also marked the last time that Xabi Alonso and Phillip Lahm strutted their stuff on the pitch. Lahm has spent his entire career at Bayern Munich and retires having made a total of 332 competitive appearances for the club. Xabi Alonso has played for Real Sociedad, Liverpool and Real Madrid before joining Bayern Munich. Both players have won the World Cup with Germany and Spain. (Source: Instragram)

Chelsea won their fifth Premier League title after what has to be one of the most dominant showings by a team in recent history. Chelsea had secured the title with two matches to spare earlier and end the season with a seven-point lead, something that they had maintained for the better part of the league.

John Terry was taken off in the 26th minute of the match as a tribute to his jersey number. It clearly was a planned stunt. English media reports that Sunderland were already informed of the plan but it looks like Chelsea may get into trouble for the stunt. But it takes nothing away from the glittering career that John Terry has had with Chelsea in which he has, among other trophies, won the Premier League five times and the Champions Leaguen once.

Juventus could have won the title last month but somehow sputtered to a draw and a defeat against Atalanta and Roma respectively. In the end, they defeated Crotone 3-0 to lift a sixth consecutive Serie A title.