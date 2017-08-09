Latest News

Real Madrid beat Manchester United 2-1 to win UEFA Super Cup

Published on August 9, 2017 10:01 am
    Real Madrid win the UEFA Super Cup after defeating Manchester United 2-1. (Source: Reuters)

    Real Madrid’s Casemiro celebrates scoring their first goal with Marcelo. (Source: Reuters)

    Isco doubles the lead for Real Madrid in the 52nd minute. (Source: Reuters)

    Romelu Lukaku scores the only goal for Manchester United in his debut match. (Source: Reuters)

    Real Madrid win the Cup after a rather lackluster pre-season.

    It was Real Madrid's second consecutive Super Cup under manager Zinedine Zidane. (Source: Reuters)

