Real Madrid beat Manchester United 2-1 to win UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid win the UEFA Super Cup after defeating Manchester United 2-1. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid’s Casemiro celebrates scoring their first goal with Marcelo. (Source: Reuters)

Isco doubles the lead for Real Madrid in the 52nd minute. (Source: Reuters)

Romelu Lukaku scores the only goal for Manchester United in his debut match. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid win the Cup after a rather lackluster pre-season.