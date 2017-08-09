Real Madrid beat Manchester United 2-1 to win UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid win the UEFA Super Cup after defeating Manchester United 2-1. (Source: Reuters)
Real Madrid’s Casemiro celebrates scoring their first goal with Marcelo. (Source: Reuters)
Isco doubles the lead for Real Madrid in the 52nd minute. (Source: Reuters)
Romelu Lukaku scores the only goal for Manchester United in his debut match. (Source: Reuters)
Real Madrid win the Cup after a rather lackluster pre-season.
It was Real Madrid's second consecutive Super Cup under manager Zinedine Zidane. (Source: Reuters)