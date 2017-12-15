1 / 7

Ravindra Jadeja hit six sixes an over of a Saurashtra Cricket Association tournament and joined an elite list of cricketers who have managed to do that in either local or international matches. While Yuvraj Singh is the first name which comes to the mind, there are as many as five other players who have done the same. Yuvraj hit six consecutive sixes in the World T20 fixture against England in 2007. In the same year, Herschelle Gibbs cleared the ropes on six consecutive deliveries in the 2007 World Cup match against the Netherlands. Only Yuvraj and Gibbs have done it at international level while Sir Garfield Sobers and Ravi Shastri managed the rare feat in first-class matches.