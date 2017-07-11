Ravi Shastri returns to the Indian dressing room as chief coach

Ravi Shastri wins the race to become the head coach of Indian cricket team. Shastri, who was in race with Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus, was announced as the head coach on Tuesday after the COA asked CAC to name the coach on July 11.

Ravi Shastri is understood to have developed a rapport with captain Virat Kohli during that period, which is one of the chief reasons he is considered the favourite to be named coach this time.

After that, Fletcher's contract was not renewed and Shastri continued as director, overseeing Test series wins in Sri Lanka, at home against South Africa and a win in the Asia Cup.

Tom moody, former Sri Lanka coach, was also in the race. With the amount of experience the former Australian player has, he was considered one of the favourites for the high-profile job.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was also in the race for the position of head coach. With very less prior experience, Sehwag's chances were very sleek.

Former Pakistan coach Richard Pybus was among the six applicants who met the CAC on Monday.