Raksha Bandhan 2017: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, other sports stars post pics

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, many sportspersons were seen celebrating the festival with their brothers and sisters. India's captain Virat Kohli who is with the Indian team in Sri Lanka posted a picture with his sister while adding that he missed her during the festivities. The caption posted by the skipper read, "A very Happy Rakshabandhan to everyone across the world celebrating, missing Didi and everyone at home today." (Source: Twitter)

India's doubles shuttler Jwala Gutta also celebrated Rakhi with her brother and posted a selfie with him on her Twitter account. The picture caption said,"Mera Bhai." (Source: Twitter)

India's in-form batsman Ajinkya Rahane also wished 'Happy Rakhi' to his fans, celebrating the festival. He posted a childhood picture of himself with his sister, on Twitter with a picture caption,"Happy Rakshabandhan to everyone. Protect and take care of your sisters under all circumstances. Have a great day!!" (Source: Twitter)

Wrestler Sakshi Malik also posted a picture of herself and her brother, on Twitter, celebrating Raksha Bandhan. Sakshi wrote a caption which said,"Got time to celebrate #RakshaBandhan with family before world championship." Sakshi will compete in the upcoming World Championship that is scheduled for August 21-27 in Paris. (Source: Twitter)

Retired tennis player, Somdev devvarman also celebrated Rakhi with his sister and posted a picture collage of his Rakhi and a selfie with her sister, on his Twitter account. The caption said,"Happy rakhi to everyone and thanks to the best big sister in the world for all the love and care I can ask for!"(Source: Twitter)