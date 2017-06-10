Rafael Nadal’s road to French Open 2017 men’s singles final

Rafael Nadal’s quest for a record-extending tenth Roland Garros title will be concluded when he will take on Swiss Stan Wawrinka on Sunday. Nadal is yet to drop at the championship this year.

Rafa Nadal demolished dark horse Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 with a daunting show of force in the semifinal.

The Spaniard marched into the semifinal of the French Open with an easy win over countrymen Pablo Carreno Busta, as his opponent retired after losing the second set. Nadal won the match 6-2, 6-0.

Rafael Nadal, who leads the FedEx ATP Head-to-Head Series 15-3 and is 5-1 against Wawrinka on clay, won that match against Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 and continued her masterclass in Paris.

It was an easy win for the nine-time Roland Garros winner. Rafael Nadal defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-0, 6-1, 6-1.

Rafael Nadal has dropped just 29 games on his way to the summit clash and is undefeated in nine previous semi-final appearances in Paris. In his second match of the tournament, he defeated Robin Haase 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.