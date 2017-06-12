Rafael Nadal completes La Decima by winning French Open 2017

Rafael Nadal once again justified his ‘King of Clay’ tag by bagging an incredible tenth French Open title on Sunday at the expense of Stan Wawrinka who had no answer to the Spaniard’s thumping groundstrokes and overall play. Nadal swept aside Wawrinka in three sets to win 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in two hours and five minutes.

Two days after turning 19, Nadal became the youngest man to win a major title since Michael Chang was 17 at the 1989 French Open. Telling Words: ``For the first time, I cried after winning a match.'' Nadal. Nadal established himself as a star-in-the-making, beating Roger Federer in four sets in the semifinals in the first Grand Slam meeting of their great rivalry, before getting past Puerta for the title. In the final, Puerta served for the fourth set while leading 5-4. Facing a trio of set points, Nadal showed the mettle and shots that would become so familiar, saving all three and not dropping another game for his first major championship.

Rafael Nadal, who created history with the win, posses with his uncle Toni, who was also his coach. (Source: AP)

Nadal didn’t drop a single set during the course of the title. He conceded only 35 games. This is not the first time. He didn’t drop a set in 2008 and 2010 either. This is the fewest games conceded by a Grand Slam champion since Bjorn Borg dropped just 32 games at the 1978 French Open.

Rafael Nadal becomes the first man or woman in Open Era to win 10 titles at a Grand Slam event. Overall, he trails Margaret Court’s all-time record of 11 titles at a single Grand Slam.

Rafael Nadal now trails only Roger Federer, who won Australian Open and opted out of the French Open, in Grand Slam title wins. With the French Open crown, Nadal went ahead of Pete Sampras. Top title winners in Open Era: Federer (18), Nadal (15), Sampras (14), Novak Djokovic (12), Roy Emerson (12), Borg and Rod Laver (11).

Rafael Nadal with the win has moved to World No 2 in the rankings behind Andy Murray. Wawrinka, meanwhile, moves to third by edging Djokovic who has now dropped to fourth.