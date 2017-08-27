PV Sindhu’s road to final in World Badminton Championships 2017

India's in-form woman shuttler, PV Sindhu reached her first ever final of the World Badminton Championships on Saturday, after defeating China's Chen Yufie 21-13, 21-10 and will now face Japan's Nozomi Okuhara on Sunday in Glasgow. Previously she lost twice in the semifinals of the World Championships, but if she wins the final this time, she will become the first Indian shuttler to clinch a gold at World Championships. (Source: Reuters)

In her semifinal match, PV Sindhu faced China's Sun Yu, where she dominated the entire match, thrashing Yu in straight games by 21-14, 21-9. (Source: File)

Sindhu played Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi in her second round match of the World Championships. She registered a hard-fought battle against Ngan Yi after losing the first game by 19-21 and then made a comeback to win the remaining two games by 23-21, 21-17. (Source: File)