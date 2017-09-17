PV Sindhu keeps Indian flag flying high; wins Korea Super Series

PV Sindhu exacted sweet revenge of her World Championships loss as she defeated Nozomi Okuhara in a thrilling summit clash at the Korea Super Series. Playing for the second time in little over three weeks, Sindhu overcame 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 to lift her third Super series title. Now, the Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist has won China Open (2016), India Open (2017) and Korea Open. Sindhu is having a steller season. Sindhu had to settle for silver in Glasgow, after she went down 21-19, 20-22, 22-20.

PV Sindhu hampered Nozomi Okuhara’s bid to win her third straight title after winning the Australian Open and the World Championships.

With 76,946 points, PV Sindhu is ranked fourth in the BWF World rankings. Tai Tzu Ying tops the rankings while Akane Yamaguchi and Sung Ji Hyun are placed second and third respectively. Spain's Carolina Marin trails Sindhu by 659 points.

World No. 4 PV Sindhu marched her way into the final with wins over He B., Mitanu M, Jindapol N and Cheung Ngan Y.

This was PV Sindhu's fourth Korea Open, where earlier, the 22-year old had just managed to make it into the second round. (Source: AP)

PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara played a neck-to-neck first game before the Japanese dominated the second game. Sindhu continued to struggle with her length and precision as Okuhara won the second set 21-11.

PV Sindhu, who had defeated Nozomi Okuhara in the Rio 2016 Olympics, has now leveled her head-to-head record, making it 4-4. (Source: AP)