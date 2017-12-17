1 / 6

PV Sindhu saw yet another heart-wrenching defeat in the final of Dubai Super Series Finals against World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi as she went down 21-15, 12-21, 19-21 in the clash that went on for exhausting 91 minutes. Even though it was Sindhu's third loss in a major final, Sindhu won everyone's hearts and the silver medal in the neck-to-neck encounter with the Japanese. The 22-year old Sindhu had defeated Yamaguchi on Friday in the last group but the long rallies and brilliant smashes by her final opponent had her too tired and exhausted. (Source: AP)