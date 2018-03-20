1 / 10

The Pakistan Super league's 2018 edition has entered it's playoff stage where Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators in first eliminator while Karachi Kings will play either of the sides in Eliminator 2. The eliminators are scheduled to take place in Lahore on March 20 and 21 respectively while the final will be held in Karachi on March 25. Islamabad United who topped the table have already found a place in the final. (Source: PSL Twitter)