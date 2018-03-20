While Islamabad United ended the league stage at the helm of the points table, Karachi Kings followed them on second spot while Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators took the third and fourth spot respectively. For Peshawar Zalmi, the international players arriving in Pakistan are: Darren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, Wessels, Tamim Iqbal. For Karachi Kings, the international players arriving in Pakistan are: Lendl Simmons, Colin Ingram, Joe Denly, David Wiese, Tymal Mills, Ravi Bopara. For Quetta Gladiators, the international players arriving in Pakistan are: Rilee Roussow, Chris Green, Mahmudullah, T Perera, Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Foreign commentators have also reached Lahore. Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Micheal Slater, Damien Fleming, and Daren Ganga arrived alongside Ramiz Raja and Bazid Khan. (Source: PSL Twitter)