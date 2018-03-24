1 / 5

Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the final of the 3rd season of Pakistan Super League at National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday. The preparations for the big clash are in full swing with billboards and player cut-outs on display on the sides of main streets to celebrate an international-standard game. The tournament, which was played in Dubai, shifted its base to Pakistan during the knockout stages. While the eliminators and the qualifier were played in Lahore, the final will be in Karachi. It will be for the first time in nine years that a high-profile cricket match will be played in Karachi. (AP)