PSL 2018 Final: Heavy security greets return of cricket to Karachi after nine years
No Comments.
Best of Express
- Upset with BJP, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha pulls out of NDA alliance
- Fodder scam: Lalu Yadav sentenced to 14-year jail in Dumka treasury case, fined Rs 60 lakh
- CitiesIn Assam's Nagaon, 11-year-old gangraped, burnt alive; two juveniles arrested
- Amit Shah's letter full of false information, says Chandrababu Naidu
- Legal system collapsing, but Law Minister preoccupied in peddling fake news: Rahul Gandhi
- EntertainmentKhichdi teasers prove the latest season will be another laugh riot, watch videos
- EntertainmentRaid box office collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn's Income Tax Officer act faces competition from Rani Mukerji's teacher in Hichki
- EntertainmentHichki box office collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji's film receives a warm welcome, earns Rs 3.30 crore
- EntertainmentSonam and Anand to tie the knot in Geneva? Here's looking back at their love story
- SportsBhaker secures Air Pistol gold medal on last shot
- SportsSouth Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score
- SportsIPL 2018: Corey replaces Coulter-Nile in RCB squad
- TechnologyApple to launch three new iPhone models in 2018: Here's everything we know
- TechnologyNarendra Modi Android app sharing personal info of users without consent: Researcher
- TechnologyOnePlus 6 with iPhone X like display, dual rear cameras: All we know about the upcoming flagship
- LifestyleDiet diary: This summer, drink the right kind of beverages