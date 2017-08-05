Pro Kabaddi season 5: Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan register wins

The Nagpur leg of the Pro Kabaddi season 5 began on Friday where Bengaluru Bulls took on Tamil Thalaivas while in the second match it was Dabang Delhi against Puneri Paltan. The proceedings were started with the National Anthem where Bollywood actor Vidyut Jamwal began with the National Anthem. (Source: PKL)

The first match of the day was between Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Tahalaivas. (Source: PKL)

In the second clash it was Dabang Delhi who locked horns with Puneri Paltan. (Source: PKL)

Tamil Thalaivas scored 23 points in a single half against Bengaluru Bulls. But that came on the back of a first half performance so bad that they ended up losing the match by a point.

The Thalaivas were bossed by Bengaluru Bulls in the first half. They forced two all outs and seldom gave any points away while defending. This meant that the final score at the end of the match was 32-31 in favour of the Bulls.

Bulls eventually defeated Thalaivas 32-31.

In the second encounter Puneri Paltan won the match 26-21 against Dabang Delhi.