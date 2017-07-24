Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Meet the team captains of PKL 5

Ever since its introduction, Pro Kabaddi League has scaled new heights faster than any one would have ever expected. The fifth season is all set to get underway from July 28. With the introduction of four new teams - Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants, UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas - this season will be a long one this time around spanning for three months with summit clash to be played on October 28. With more teams introduced, there are plenty of players who have been handed the responsibility of leading their teams. Here is the list of all the captains who will be leading the 12 teams.

'Dupki King' Pardeep Narwal, who played a vital role in Patna Pirates campaign in the fourth edition, will lead the charge for the franchise. In 38 matches, Pardeep has made 190 successful raids, earning 263 points.

Into his fifth season with U Mumba, 'Captain Cool' Anup Kumar will once again lead the charge of the former champions. Anup has so far scored 411 points, in which he scored 377 raid points. Having a captain like Anup, U Mumba can claim their second title.

In Manjeet Chhillar's absence, Deepak Niwas Hooda will be leading Puneri Paltan in the fifth season of Pro Kabaddi League. The star raider has scored 391 points in three seasons.

'Poster Boy' of Pro Kabaddi League Rahul Chaudhari will once be seen leading Telugu Titans. The star performer has so far scored 517 points. He was named the Most valuable player in season 1 and four.

Former Puneri Paltan player Nitin Tomar will lead UP Yoddha in the fifth season. After missing the first two seasons, Tomar has claimed 115 points.

One of the best raiders in the Indian squad, Ajay Thakur now will be seen leading Tamil Thalaivas. The Chennai-based team is one of the four new entrants in the league. Hailing from Haryana, Ajay has taken 327 points.

Jang Kun Lee, who has been retained for a whopping amount of Rs 80.3 lakhs, will lead Bengal Warriors in the fifth edition. In 51 matches, the Korean raider has 262 points to his name. He has made 18 successfull raids.

One of the most senior player of Indian Kabaddi team, Jasvir Singh will once again lead the inaugural edition champions Jaipur Pink Panthers. In 46 matches he has made 695 rainds, where he has taken 277 points. While he also has 23 defence points to his name.

Iranian player Meeraj Sheykh, who was retained by the franchise, will be playing the lead role for Dabang Delhi. In 42 matches he has 119 raid points and a sum of 42 defence points.

Haryana Steelers have named local boy Surender Nada as the franchise's captain for their maiden Pro Kabaddi League season. Surender's compatriot Wazir Singh was named his deputy, according to a statement from the franchise.