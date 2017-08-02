Pro Kabaddi 2017: UP Yoddha, Gujarat Fortunegiants make winnings starts in PKL

Debutants UP Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants began their Pro Kabaddi League journey with massive and effective wins over Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi respectively. In the first match of the day, Gujarat-based team was brilliant in all departments as they secured a 26-20 win. UP Yoddha, on the other side, outplayed Rahul Chaudhari and his men, winning the match 31-18 in Hyderabad. Nitin Tomar, who is carring the burden of the costliest player was excellent and led his team brilliantly.

Under the leadership of Sukesh Hegde, Gujarat Fortunegiants have started their Pro Kabaddi season 5 on a winning note. They managed to register a 26-20 win over Dabang Delhi and Fazel Atrachali had a big role to play in their win. With four points, the Iranian defender didn't let Delhi's raider take easy points.

Dabang Delhi were on the back foot right from the begining as Gujarat defenders stood rock solid before their raiders broke through Delhi's defence.

Sukesh Hegde played last season under the leadership of Rahul Chaudhari. However in the fifth season, he will look to guide Gujarat team to a memorable season.

Most expensive player of the year, Nitin Tomar didn't let the tag effect his performance in UP Yoddha's debut game. He scored six points and was brilliant with his all-round performance.

Rahul Chaudhari added seven more points to his points tally. However, he could not end Telugu Titans poor run as they suffered their third defeat on the trot.