Pro Kabaddi 2017: U Mumba and UP Yoddha register wins

U Mumba came out victorious after thrashing Dabang Delhi by 36-22 in the 14th match of the Pro Kabaddi 2017 in Nagpur on Saturday. Dabang Delhi were all out for a second time in the match. Delhi shored up their defense in the first few minutes of the second half. But then, Anup Kumar turned it around and the momentum shifted back to Mumbai. From then on, it was one step forward, two steps back for Delhi. (Source: PKL)

Delhi’s R Sriram took two points in the second half and suddenly, U Mumba were down to one player. They had been on top of Dabang Delhi for a better part of the match but the latter had managed to chip away at Mumbai with some tight defending in the first few minutes of the second half. (Source: PKL)

Dabang Delhi took the first two points of the match. But after Shabeer Bapu picked up a bonus point for U Mumba the tide turned. Mumbai took 4 points in the first five minutes and six more in the next three and the score became 10-2 in favour of U Mumba with about 12 minutes remaining in the half. (Source: PKL)

The score was 32-16 in favour of U Mumba at that point and it would have taken something of a miracle for Delhi to come back from there. That didn’t happen and Mumbai ended the match 14 points ahead of Delhi. (Source: PKL)

UP Yoddhas clinched a thrilling win over Bengaluru Bulls by 32-27 in the second match of the day of Pro Kabaddi 2017 in Nagpur on Saturday. Bengaluru did not come as close to UP Yoddha on the scorecard as did the Thalaivas but it did look like Bengaluru may turn it around in the second half after trailing 18-8 in the first half. (Source: PKL)

The moment when the Bulls looked like having a chance in the match was when Rohit Kumar forced an all out and Super Raid. When he went to the opposition half of the mat, the score was 15-25 in favour of UP. (Source: PKL)

Bengaluru's three players were remaining in the UP half and Rohit managed to get a touch out of all three. He got a Super Raid and the all out got his team a further two points. (Source: PKL)