Latest News
  • Pro Kabaddi 2017: Rahul Chaudhari records milestone; U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls win

Pro Kabaddi 2017: Rahul Chaudhari records milestone; U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls win

Updated on July 31, 2017 12:06 am
  • Pro Kabaddi 2017, PKL season 5, Rahul Chaudhari, bengaluru Bulls, Rohit kumar, u Mumba, Haryana Steelers, Kabaddi news, Indian Express

    Day 3 of Pro Kabaddi season saw 'Poster Boy' Rahul Chaudhari become the first player to score 500 raid points. However his feat could not help his team Telugu Titans lose their second game on the trot. Titans were outplayed by Bengaluru Bulls 31-21. In the first match, U Mumba made a strong comeback as they beat Haryana Steelers 29-28. Bulls captain Rohit Kumar scored a Super 10.

  • Pro Kabaddi 2017, PKL season 5, Rahul Chaudhari, bengaluru Bulls, Rohit kumar, u Mumba, Haryana Steelers, Kabaddi news, Indian Express

    Bengaluru Bulls started their season 5 with a massive win 31-21 over Telugu Titans. Bulls captain Rohit Kumar, Ajay Thakur were brilliant in attack while Ashish Kumar, Ravinder Pahal.

  • Pro Kabaddi 2017, PKL season 5, Rahul Chaudhari, bengaluru Bulls, Rohit kumar, u Mumba, Haryana Steelers, Kabaddi news, Indian Express

    After losing their season opener against Puneri Paltan, U Mumba got their tactics right as they managed to make a comeback and beat debutant Haryana Steelers 29-28. Kashiling Adake and Anup Kumar were the star performers for U Mumba. Surender Nada gave captain's performance as he scored a High 5.

  • Pro Kabaddi 2017, PKL season 5, Rahul Chaudhari, bengaluru Bulls, Rohit kumar, u Mumba, Haryana Steelers, Kabaddi news, Indian Express

    Kashiling Adake, who had earlier showed interest in representing a Maharashtran team, guided U Mumba to their firstwin of the Pro Kabaddi season 5. With seven points, he was the highest scorer of the match.

  • Pro Kabaddi 2017, PKL season 5, Rahul Chaudhari, bengaluru Bulls, Rohit kumar, u Mumba, Haryana Steelers, Kabaddi news, Indian Express

    Telugu Titans faced difficulties breaking through Bengaluru Bulls deffence. Where Rahul Chaudhari and Rakesh Kumar scored four points each, Nilesh Salunke could only manage to score three points in 11 raids.

  • Pro Kabaddi 2017, PKL season 5, Rahul Chaudhari, bengaluru Bulls, Rohit kumar, u Mumba, Haryana Steelers, Kabaddi news, Indian Express

    Rahul Chaudhari became the first player to score 500 raid points. He also completed 1000 raids.

  • Pro Kabaddi 2017, PKL season 5, Rahul Chaudhari, bengaluru Bulls, Rohit kumar, u Mumba, Haryana Steelers, Kabaddi news, Indian Express

    Bengaluru Bulls raider Ajay Thakur was at his lethal best as he demolished Telugu Titans deffence right from the begning. He scored seven points as he played a supportive role to Rohit Kumar.

  • Pro Kabaddi 2017, PKL season 5, Rahul Chaudhari, bengaluru Bulls, Rohit kumar, u Mumba, Haryana Steelers, Kabaddi news, Indian Express

    With one win in two matches, U Mumba are placed third in the Zone A points table.

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express