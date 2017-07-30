Pro Kabaddi 2017: Rahul Chaudhari records milestone; U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls win

Day 3 of Pro Kabaddi season saw 'Poster Boy' Rahul Chaudhari become the first player to score 500 raid points. However his feat could not help his team Telugu Titans lose their second game on the trot. Titans were outplayed by Bengaluru Bulls 31-21. In the first match, U Mumba made a strong comeback as they beat Haryana Steelers 29-28. Bulls captain Rohit Kumar scored a Super 10.

Bengaluru Bulls started their season 5 with a massive win 31-21 over Telugu Titans. Bulls captain Rohit Kumar, Ajay Thakur were brilliant in attack while Ashish Kumar, Ravinder Pahal.

After losing their season opener against Puneri Paltan, U Mumba got their tactics right as they managed to make a comeback and beat debutant Haryana Steelers 29-28. Kashiling Adake and Anup Kumar were the star performers for U Mumba. Surender Nada gave captain's performance as he scored a High 5.

Kashiling Adake, who had earlier showed interest in representing a Maharashtran team, guided U Mumba to their firstwin of the Pro Kabaddi season 5. With seven points, he was the highest scorer of the match.

Telugu Titans faced difficulties breaking through Bengaluru Bulls deffence. Where Rahul Chaudhari and Rakesh Kumar scored four points each, Nilesh Salunke could only manage to score three points in 11 raids.

Rahul Chaudhari became the first player to score 500 raid points. He also completed 1000 raids.

Bengaluru Bulls raider Ajay Thakur was at his lethal best as he demolished Telugu Titans deffence right from the begning. He scored seven points as he played a supportive role to Rohit Kumar.