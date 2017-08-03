Pro Kabaddi 2017: Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants play out thrilling tie; Warriors upset Titans

In their first match against each other, debutants Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers gave Pro Kabaddi season its very first draw. After leading 11-8 at half time, Gujarat Fortunegiants gave up their lead as Haryana took a 27-26 lead. It was only the last minute where Gujarat captain Sukesh Hegde managed to steal one point to avoid defeat. Settling with three points each, Gujarat are now placed at the top of the points table while Haryana are fourth with four points after two matches. (Source: AP)

In their season opener, Bengal Warriors defeated Telugu Titans 30-24. Playing their fifth game and coming in after three back to back defeats, Titans were expected to bounce back against the Warriors. However, Surjeet Singh and his men didn't let Titans free their hands and score points. Defeat to Warriors marks their worst start of the season in the history of Pro Kabaddi.

South Korea's Jang Kun Lee, once again showed that the franchise owners were not wrong in retaining him before the auction. He was Warriors second best raider in the match. He scored eight points and supported Maninder Singh.

Rahul Chaudhari was kept quiet by the Bengal Warriors. He was out on the bench for over 10 minutes. (Sourcr: AP)

Maninder Singh was the highest scorer with eleven points. He broke through Telugu Titans and was one of the best raider on the mat.

After trailing 8-11 in the first half, Haryana Steelers made a strong comeback to take lead of 21-15. Vikash Khandola was brilliant in Haryana's attack department while Surender Nada, Mohit Chhillar were looking after their defence.

Mohit Chhillar and Sueerender Nada are the pillars of Haryana Steelers' defence. Both their matches have been intense.