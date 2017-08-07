Pro Kabaddi 2017: Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates on track with big wins

Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors registered successive wins over Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha respectively. Pirates rode on Pardeep Narwal's stellar performance to beat Bengaluru 46-32. Warriors, on the other hand, registered the biggest win of season 5 as they won 40-20. With the win, the Bengal team ended UP Yoddha's unbeaten run. Pirates are currently top placed in Zone B points table.

At half time, Pirates led 23-11 and looked set to put up a dominating performance against an underachieving Bulls. Narwal showed his worth to the Patna team, with calculated raids and was at the forefront from the start. Other than Narwal, Vinod Kumar and Monu Goyat scored points and kept Pirates ahead, at every stage of the match.

Pardeep Narwal was relentless and kept his team ahead as he recorded his 13th Super 10. (Source: Pro Kabaddi)

Bulls, on their part, appeared to be out of their depth in the first half as the Pirates kept gaining points, almost at will.

Bengal Warriors registered their second successive win, defeating formidable UP Yoddha 40–20 in the fifth season of Pro Kabaddi League. In the first half, Maninder was the star for Warriors with several raid points as they secured an impressive 22-8 lead at the break. The Warriors had 12 raid points to five for the Yoddhas and also had four tackle points to boot. Fans appreciated the efforts of Maninder Singh, Jang Kun Lee and Vinod Kumar, which powered Bengal to the biggest win of the season 5.

Vinod Kumar led the way for the Warriors with eight points while Jang Kun Lee with seven and Maninder Singh with six were the other prominent scorers.

Maninder Singh was one of the stars for the Warriors as the team took a stranglehold of proceedings, even as the Yodhas were left wondering what hit them.