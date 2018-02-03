1 / 9

"When I first saw him, I could not believe that he played so well. In fact, nobody would unless he saw the kid playing." These were the words of Raju Phatak, Prithvi Shaw's coach when he was studying in Standard III at Rizvi School in Mumbai. Shaw was only eight years old at the time, just over four feet tall and sending his peers and seniors into a tizzy whenever he wielded his bat. He may be known as the captain of the Indian team that won the U-19 World Cup in 2018 untill he does greater things, but Prithvi Shaw's exploits in junior levels in Mumbai has made him a prodigee like few others to have come out of Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)