1 / 10

The Bishan Bedi Cricket Coaching Trust in Delhi organised an event ‘Tribute to Tiger’ to pay tribute to the life of former cricketer Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, often referred to as 'Tiger Pataudi'. Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and other eminent cricket personalities were present at the event "Tribute to Tiger". (Source: APH)