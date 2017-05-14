Pakistan’s ‘Captain Cool’ Misbah-ul-Haq takes final bow

From making his Test debut against New Zealand in 2001 to taking Pakistan to top spot of ICC Test ranking, Misbah-ul-Haq has contributed in each and every way to take Pakistan cricket to new heights. So finally the time has come as Pakistan's one of the most successful skipper bids adieu to international cricket and also leaves behind a legacy which will not be easy for any of his successor to achieve.

Under Misbah's captaincy, Pakistan played 57 Test matches and won 26 off them at a winning rate of 44.64. His six-year tenure as captain is the longest term by any player in the history of Pakistan cricket, which is also more than Imran Khan and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

After being appointed as the captain, Misbah-ul-Haq has scored 4225 runs which include eight centuries and 35 half-centuries. His 4225 makes are the most runs scored by any captain from the subcontinent. (Source: Reuters)

Misbah-ul-Haq is the only player to have scored 99 thrice in the history of Test cricket. (Source: Reuters)

Misbah-ul-haq won more Tests than any other captain playing outside home. By doing so, the 42-year old batsman surpassed Australian greats Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting (19), South Africa’s Graeme Smith (23).

His 161 not out against India at Eden Gardens in 2007 is where he started to settle in the role after making a comeback to the natopnal side after a long gap. He anchored his innings with 13 fours and a six which later helped the visitors save the match and settle with a draw.

In his knock of 114 from 305 balls in the first Test at the Lord's helped Pakistan register 75-run win over England. By doing so, Pakistan also improved its win-loss record at Lord's (4-4).