Pakistan win maiden ICC Champions Trophy title by defeating India

Pakistan enhanced their long-held reputation as one of the most unpredictable teams in world sport with an extraordinary and overwhelming victory over India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. After suffering a 124-run defeat in their tournament opener against the same opponents, they rediscovered their mojo and defeated South Africa, Sri Lanka and England. After losing the toss, it was expected that the Indian team will go on to defend their title. However, hundred by Fakhar Zaman and sheer dominance with the ball, guided Pakistan to their first title win.

The 180-run victory at The Oval, saw Pakistan registere the biggest win in ICC ODI tournament finals.

In their last two games, Pakistan were dominant and thrashed England and the defending champions India by huge margins. 338 against India is their highest total in an ODI tournament final.

Azhar Ali provided a solid start with Fakhar Zaman as Pakistan managed to set a mammoth target for India. The right-handed batsman has had a brilliant run with the bat as he scored 228 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy title.

Defying all the odds, Sarfraz Ahmed-led side did the unexpected. They trounced title contenders India by 180 runs.

Pakistan's bowling was their strength throughout the tournament and it was evident when they bundled out the Virat Kohli-led side for 158 runs.

In making their highest total in tournament finals and winning the Champions Trophy, Pakistan dished out new lows to R Ashwin and India