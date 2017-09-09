Pakistan vs World XI: Tight security as international cricket returns to Gaddafi stadium, Lahore

Pakistan will be hosting a series on their home ground for the first time in two years. They will be hosting the World XI on 12, 13 and 15 September for a three match T20 series, at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. The security has been improved dramatically, keeping in mind a few upcoming series in Pakistan. A Pakistani security personnel was seen in the stands during Pakistan players' net session on Friday. (Source: AP)

The Pakistan team also welcomed the decision to host the series and have now begun preparations for the Independence Cup, with coach Mickey Arthur supervising the team at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. (Source: AP)

Pakistani security personnel also made a visit to Gaddafi stadium, regarding the security arrangements for the upcoming Independence Cup. (Source: AP)

Ahead of the Independence Cup series, all the tickets have been sold out and Pakistan Cricket Board authorities are expecting full house in all the three matches. Pakistan fans were showing their tickets in front of the cameras, looking all set for the showdown. (Source: AP)