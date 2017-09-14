Only in Express
  • Pakistan vs World XI: Pakistan fans celebrate return of international cricket

Pakistan vs World XI: Pakistan fans celebrate return of international cricket

Published on September 14, 2017 2:44 pm
    Pakistan cricket fans rejoice at the return of the game as their country hosted World XI at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore for a three-match T20 series. (Source: AP)

    Spectators in the heavily guarded stadium showed their appreciation for the World XI, the first major cricket team to visit Pakistan in eight years. (Source: AP)

    An excited Pakistan waits in line in front of Ghaddafi Cricket Stadium to watch the World XI cricket series in Lahore. (Source: Reuters)

    "No more terrorism. It's time for cricket," read a banner at the Gaddafi stadium. (Source: Twitter)

    Pakistan will now also be hosting Sri Lanka as well as West Indies. (Source: Twitter)

    Even former Pakistan players welcomed World XI and said that it was a big step for the cricket crazy nation. (Source: Twitter)

    World XI players were welcomed on the pitch in rickshaws painted with truck art at Ghaddafi Cricket Stadium to play in the World XI cricket series in Lahore. (Source: Reuters)

