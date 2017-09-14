Pakistan vs World XI: Pakistan fans celebrate return of international cricket

Pakistan cricket fans rejoice at the return of the game as their country hosted World XI at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore for a three-match T20 series. (Source: AP)

Spectators in the heavily guarded stadium showed their appreciation for the World XI, the first major cricket team to visit Pakistan in eight years. (Source: AP)

An excited Pakistan waits in line in front of Ghaddafi Cricket Stadium to watch the World XI cricket series in Lahore. (Source: Reuters)

"No more terrorism. It's time for cricket," read a banner at the Gaddafi stadium. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan will now also be hosting Sri Lanka as well as West Indies. (Source: Twitter)

Even former Pakistan players welcomed World XI and said that it was a big step for the cricket crazy nation. (Source: Twitter)