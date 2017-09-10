Pakistan vs World XI: Hashim Amla, Ben Cutting and others gear up for historic T20I series

Pakistan is set to host World XI team in Lahore for three T20I matches. The series is being seen as a revival of cricket in Pakistan.They were barred from hosting international matches after a group of gunmen attacked Sri Lankan team during their tour back in 2009. Pakistan just managed to host Zimbabwe for a bilateral ODI series in 2015 since then.

Led by Faf du Plessis the team will feature the likes of current players like Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, among others. Veterans like Paul Collingwood and Darren Sammy will also be a part of the squad.

Meanwhile, as per reports the PCB is paying players who agree to be part of the World eleven which will be coached by Andy Flower between USD 75,000 and USD 100,000 for playing a three match T20 series in Lahore between September 8 and 15.

The World XI will play three Twenty20 Internationals for the Independence Cup against Pakistan in the city of Lahore on 12, 13 and 15 September.

Australian fast bowler Ben Cutting is also a part of this World XI team's squad.

While the first match will be played on Tuesday this week, it would be followed by the second and third matches on September 13 and 15 respectively. The series will be broadcast live on DSPORT.

The first ball in Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20 international of Independence Cup, will be bowled at 2000 hrs IST (08:00 PM IST) on Tuesday. That makes it 07:30 local time start. Toss will be conducted half an hour prior to the first ball – 07:30 PM IST.

Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20 international of Independence Cup will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This is the same stadium which hosted Zimbabwe for T20 internationals in 2015.