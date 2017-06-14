Pakistan crush England, enter ICC Champions Trophy final

Pakistan march into the final of ICC Champions Trophy with a thumping eight-wicket win over England. (Source: AP)

Fakhar Zaman set the tempo for Pakistan with his 57 from 58 balls. Fakhar playing his third ODI, forged a 118 run partnership with Azhar Ali to pave way for Pakistan to make it to their first final of the ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: AP)

Azhar Ali's masterclass guide Pakistan to chase down England's modest total of 211. Azhar scored his 11th half-century. His knock of 100 balls consisted of five fours and a maximum. His partnership with Fakhar Zaman set a solid platform for the upcoming batsmen as they registered a comfortable win. (Source: Reuters)

Babar Azam made his presence count in Pakistan's one of the most important match as he remained unbeaten for 38. .

England bowlers didn't had much to celebrate about as they only manages to scalp two Pakistan wickets. Adil Rashid and Jake Wood were the only two claim one wicket each.

Johnny Bairstow coming in for Jason Roy made his innings count as he scored 43 from 57 before giving away his wicket to Hasan Ali. (Source: Reuters)

Making his debut for pakistan and comming in for injured Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees made his debut memorable as he returned for 2/44. He provided Pakistan the much needed early breakthrough when he got Alex Hales.

England vice-captain Joe Root was once among the runs for the 2013 runners-up but fall four-run short of reaching the 50-run mark. (Source: AP)

All-rounder Ben Stokes tried his level best to take England out from embarrassment and boosted their total to 211.