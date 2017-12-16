1 / 7

The Indian team celebrated Kuldeep Yadav and bowling coach Bharat Arun's bithdays. Pics were uploaded on the Instagram page of the Indian Cricket team. Both are from two very different generations of cricketers but they are both currently part of the Indian tea. Bharat Arun has been bowling coach since Ravi Shastri took over as Indian coach in July. Kuldeep Yadav made his debut in a Test match against Australia in Dharamsala in March 2017 and has gone from strength to strength since. He took a hat-trick against the same opposition in an ODI series later in the year. (Source: Instagram)