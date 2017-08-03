Neymar’s defining career moments at Barcelona

Neymar is all set to leave Barcelona after playing for the club from 2013 to 2017. He scored 105 goals in 186 appearances for the Catalan giants. He is expected to finalise a move to French club Paris Saint Germain for a record fee. His best season for the club came in 2014-15, where he scored 39 goals, and helped the club in clinching La Liga title. Neymar, along with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez proved to be the best on the field, destroying every club's defence, creating innumerable records for Barca. (Source: AP)

One of Neymar's defining career moments or at least the most cherishable for the Brazilian came in 2015 when Barcelona won the Champions League after defeating Juventus 3-1. The Brazilian scored the last goal of the match in stoppage time. This marked his first Champions League title. (Source: AP)

Another great moment in Neymar's career came in the season 2015-2016 when he along with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez helped Barcelona to grab their second consecutive La Liga title, establishing their 'MSN' identity to perfection. (Source: AP)

Barcelona did a double in 2015-16 after winning the Copa del Rey after defeating Sevilla 2-0. It would be Neymar's best season for the club. He scored 31 goals in the season to earn Neymar a new benchmark and drawing comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo. (Source: AP)

Who can forget Barcelona and PSG's last-16 second leg in the 2016-17 Champions League, when Barcelona made a remarkable comeback after losing the first leg 4-0 and doing the unthinkable. Barcelona thrashed PSG 6-1 in the second leg which included two brilliant goals from Neymar as Barca advanced to the quarterfinals. (Source: AP)