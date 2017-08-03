From Neymar to Cristiano Ronaldo: Top 8 expensive players in football history

With Barcelona striker Neymar making a £198m switch to Paris Saint-Germain it is yet another moment of transfer records getting shattered. However, if we take a deeper look at the eight most expensive transfers it can be observed that clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea have dominated the transfer market in the past few years. While Madrid features the most number of players, others are not far behind. It also shows that the big clubs in Europe are not shy from spending big money to secure bright talent.

France midfielder Paul Pogba rejoined Manchester United from Serie A club Juventus on a five-year contract, with an option to extend for a further one year. The Old Trafford club splashed out a world record fee of 89 million pounds (€105 million).Pogba was United's fourth and the last signing in the 2016-17 season. Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were the other three players to join United that season.

Real Madrid managed to convince Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur to sell Gareth Bale. Bale's signing, which was €100.8 million, surpassed Madrid's previous record of €94 million when they bought Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United in 2009. Bale had signed a six-year deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Real Madrid from Premier League club Manchester United was finalised after then manager Sir Alex Ferguson agreed to sell the Portuguese winger. He then joined the Spanish giants for a whopping amount of €94 million. Ronaldo had signed a six-year contract.

Juventus completed the signing of Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli after accepting his €90 million release clause in, making it the most expensive transfer in the history of italian football.Criticised for his move from Napoli to Juventus, Napoli signed a five-year deal.

Barcelona completed Neymar's move from Santos for €86.2 million. After clearing the medical tests, the Brazilian striker had signed a five-year deal.

Premier League club Manchester United signed Romelu Lukaku from Everton ahead of the 2017-18 Premier League season. The Everton striker signed a five-year contract with the Old Trafford club. He joined the Red Devils for an amount of €84.8 million.

Luis Suarez joined Barcelona after Liverpool agreed to sell the striker for a fee amount of €82.3 million. The Uruguayan signed a five-year deal with the Spanish club.